IHC reserves verdict on Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar’s pleas against detention

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its verdict in two separate petitions moved by Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar against their detention orders under 3 Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments of both the sides in the petitions moved by Shehryar Afridi and Sabahat Gulzar mother of Shandana Gulzar through their counsel Sher Afzal Khan Marwat Advocate challenging their arrest under 3 MPO. In this matter, the bench had already barred the district magistrate Islamabad from issuing arrest orders under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) till further orders. In its earlier order, the bench said that there are “serious questions” of constitutional significance that must be addressed to determine whether the extraordinary power of preventive detention that the District Magistrate ICT purports to exercise has the backing of the law and the Constitution.

The court said that it appears, prima facie, that (i) MPO is not a law that has been extended to and given force and effect in ICT, and (ii) the District Magistrate ICT has never been delegated any authority for purposes of section 26 of MPO by the Government, and the District Magistrate ICT appears to be endowed with no authority to issue detention orders. “The District Magistrate is therefore restrained from exercising authority under Section 3 read with section 26 of the MPO till the next date of hearing. As there has been presented no legal instrument before the court establishing that (i) the MPO has been extended to and given force in ICT, (ii) the Chief Commissioner is the Provincial Government for ICT unto himself, the Chief Commissioner shall also not delegate any authority under section 26 of the MPO or assume that such law is in force in Islamabad. He shall not act as Government as defined in the MPO for purposes of ICT or delegate any authority under the MPO to the District Magistrate till the next date of hearing,” maintained the IHC bench.