Friday, November 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi Airport  

Agencies
November 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - An Indian passenger plane made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Thursday morning after a woman traveler fell unconscious. Coming from Jeddah, the plane, belonging to India’s largest airline IndiGo, touched down at the Karachi Airport at 4:15am. Doctors checked the Indian woman passenger and declared her dead. Later, the plane took off for India alongwith the dead body at 6:15am. In March 2023, a plane belonging to the same airline had to make an emergency landing at Karachi Airport after a passenger died on board. The incident happened on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Doha early. The plane had turned to Karachi after the pilot reported that a Nigerian passenger “was not breathing and had no pulse”, the airport officials had said.

There are no direct flights between India and Pakistan.

 

 

Cartoon

 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1700718830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023