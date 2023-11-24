Initiatives launched to curb gender-based violence

LAHORE - In a groundbreaking effort to ad­dress and combat gender-based vi­olence (GBV), the Women Devel­opment Department (WDD) of the Punjab government has designed a series of impactful activities to mark the global ‘16 Days of Activ­ism Against Gender-Based Violence’ campaign, running from November 25th to December 10th, 2023.

The overarching theme for this year’s campaign is “UNiTE! Invest to prevent violence against wom­en and girls. “Among the highlight­ed initiatives is the symbolic illu­mination of landmarks such as Minar-e-Pakistan and the Punjab Assembly, where iconic structures will be bathed in orange lights - a powerful visual representation of solidarity and commitment to ending violence against women and girls globally. This vibrant dis­play aims to spark conversations, engage communities, and prompt action to address and prevent gen­der-based violence.

For the first time, the Punjab Civ­il Secretariat will feature a display of GBV materials, including bro­chures, leaflets, and standees con­taining crucial information on legal rights, available support services, and avenues to report incidents of gender-based violence. This in­itiative directly targets public ad­ministrative bodies and communi­ties, emphasizing the importance of preventing and addressing GBV issues. The launch of the Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022, in col­laboration with the Punjab Com­mission on the Status of Women, stands as a key highlight.

This report aims to share factu­al information with the public and government institutions, provid­ing insights that may influence the revision of government policies and their subsequent implemen­tation.

The Women Development De­partment has also conducted es­sential training on gender main­streaming, gender-responsive planning, and gender-responsive budgeting for public officers, un­derscoring the importance of in­tegrating gender perspectives into policies and projects. To reach a broad audience, innovative meas­ures include city branding, aware­ness campaigns through the Trans­port Department, radio messages, and effective utilization of print media. Collaboration with NGOs/INGOs and academia, including partnerships with Lahore Col­lege for Women University, further strengthens the campaign’s impact.

In this digital age, the WDD rec­ognises the power of social media and encourages the use of hash­tags such as #OrangeTheWorld and #16Days to amplify the cam­paign’s messages. Together, these initiatives reflect a holistic and collaborative approach to raising awareness, advocating for policy changes, and actively preventing gender-based violence in Punjab.