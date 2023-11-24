Israel-Hamas truce begins today, says Qatar

DOHA/JERUSALEM - A truce between Israel and Hamas will begin at 7 a.m. local time (midnight ET) on Friday, and civilian hostages will be released at 4 p.m. local time, Qatar announced Thursday. Thirteen women and children will be released, according to a spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry, Majed Al-Ansari. Israel has notified the families of the hostages set to be released on Friday, the country’s coordinator for hostages and missing persons, Gal Hirsch, said in a statement. Hirsch said “liaison officers have informed all of those families whose loved ones appear on the list, as well as all of the hostages’ families.” The first hostages expected to be released will include members of the same families leaving together, Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said in a news conference earlier Thursday. Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and of Palestinians detained by Israel waited Thursday for at least one more day after a breakthrough four-day truce deal was put on hold. The delay is the latest blow to the families desperate to see their loved ones return home, and to Gazans praying for an end to 47 days of war and deprivation. The head of Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the Palestinian territory, was arrested Thursday by Israeli forces who said it was over the facility’s alleged use by Hamas. Hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya has been frequently quoted by international media about the conditions inside Al-Shifa, a major focus of an Israeli ground offensive following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7. The Israeli army, which raided the hospital last week, has alleged that Hamas fighters used a tunnel complex beneath the facility in Gaza City to stage attacks. Hamas and hospital officials have repeatedly denied the claims.