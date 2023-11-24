Japanese envoy pledges to boost Japan-Pakistan ties further, bring people closer

ISLAMABAD-Japanese Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro yesterday pledged to boost Japan-Pakistan ties further and bring the people closer.

Speaking at a reception for journalists held at his residence, Japanese Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro expressed his hopes that the event would deepen understanding of Japan and its relations with Pakistan.

The ambassador highlighted the presence of key figures, including JICA’s Chief Representative Kinoshita and the newly arrived Chief of the Public Affairs Section, Takane.

Ambassador WADA emphasized the significant milestones achieved in the 70th anniversary year of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan.

He provided insights into the development assistance Japan has extended to Pakistan, particularly in response to the historic flood last summer.

Ambassador WADA said Japan had announced a generous pledge of approximately 77 million US dollars, with over half already disbursed, including a grant aid project to rebuild schools in Sindh Province amid floods In Pakistan.

Moving on to high-level dialogue, the ambassador discussed Pakistani Foreign Minister’s visit to Japan and fruitful discussions with Japanese FM Yoko Kamikawa.

He highlighted ongoing frameworks for political dialogue and expressed Japan’s commitment to advancing bilateral relations.

The ambassador also touched upon the robust business relations between the two countries. His visit to Sialkot in September aimed to strengthen ties, with over 80 Japanese companies contributing to Pakistan’s economy, despite facing challenges amid the current economic situation.

He underscored the cultural and people-to-people exchanges as the foundation of the Japan-Pakistan relationship.

Ambassador WADA mentioned events like a Karate session and a Japanese film festival, emphasizing the importance of fostering mutual cultural understanding.

He shared the recognition bestowed upon individuals like Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr. Gazala Irfan for their contributions to strengthening cultural relations.

Ambassador WADA assured the attendees of his commitment to further developing the longstanding friendship between Japan and Pakistan. He expressed gratitude to the journalists, emphasizing their crucial role in this endeavor.

In his closing remarks, the ambassador acknowledged the anticipation for the Japanese cuisine prepared by his chef, rounding off the evening with gratitude and a commitment to a strengthened future for Japan-Pakistan relations.