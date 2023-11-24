K-Electric consumers to pay additional Rs3.24 per unit from next month

ISLAMABAD-The consumers of K-Electric will pay additional Rs 3.24 per unit from the next month as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has allowed the recovery of Rs1.52 per unit surcharge from the consumers of K-Electric effective from December 2023.

The decision to allow imposition of Rs 1.52/unit surcharge will empower the federal government to recover Rs.24.5 billion from the KE consumers, except life line, in a period of twelve months from December 2023 to November 2024, said Nepra decision issued here Thursday. Separately, the federal government had already approved collection of Rs 1.72/unit from the KE’s consumers, on account of two quarterly adjustments for the fiscal year 2022-23, from the December 2023. The cumulative impact of the additional surcharge of Rs 1.52/unit and quarterly adjustments of Rs 1.72/unit will burden the KE’s consumers by Rs 3.24/unit from December 2023.The quarterly adjustments of Rs 1.72/unit will end in February 2024, while the surcharge of Rs 1.52 will continue till November 2024.

A motion filed by the Ministry of Energy (MoE), with respect to recommendation of consumer-end tariff of K-Electric under section 31 of the NEPRA Act, 1997 read with rule 17 of NEPRA Tariff (Standards and Procedure) Rules, 1998, for application of surcharge, stated that during the period from July 2019 to September 2020, the consumer tariff of K-Electric was not increased uniformly as compared to XWDISCOs due to pending decisions at various forums. Due to this pendency, the impact of such adjustment was not passed on to the consumers of K-Electric resulting in an impact of Rs. 24.5 billion. The motion further said that in accordance with the National Electricity Policy, 2021, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned distribution companies (even after privatization) through incorporation of direct/indirect subsidies. Accordingly, KE’s consumer tariff is also required to be modified so as to recover the revenue requirements of KE, determined by the Authority, consistent with the uniform national tariff of XWDISCOs. The same has been approved by the federal government and it was decided that the same be submitted to the Authority for consideration in terms of the provisions of the Act.

The instant motion has been filed by the MoE to consider surcharge of Rs1.52/unit to be recovered in 12 months, in terms of Section 31, sub-section 8 of NIEPRA Act, for recovery of Rs. 24.5 billion from consumers of K-Electric. During hearing on MoE motion, it was explained by the Ministry that during past five years, K-Electric subsidy has been around Rs.416 billion. Similarly for the FY 2023-24, the government has budgeted a subsidy of Rs.976 billion for the power sector including Rs.298 billion for the K-Electric. The MoE also confirmed during the hearing that no other previous quarterly adjustment is pending to be charged from the consumers of K-Electric that has already been recovered from the consumers of XWDISCOs, except for the three quarters of FY 2022-23. For these three pending quarters of FY 2022-23, the Policy Guidelines in light of decision of the Authority dated 22.05.2023 are under approval and once approved, motions for recovery of cost for these quarters from K-Electric consumers would also be filed with the Authority for approval. The MoE submitted that financial sustainability of sector is compromised, if prudent cost of electricity is not compromised.

The consumers present during the hearing opposed the motion filed by the federal government. Tanvir Ban requested the Authority to reject the motion by submitting that consumers are already paying surcharges for the recovery of PHPL costs, which are not due to any inefficiencies of K-Electric. Authority vide letter dated 13.10.2023 again asked the MoE to clearly specify the nature of financial obligations that the federal government wants to fulfil through imposition of the proposed surcharge. The MoE vide letter dated 25.10.2023, submitted that although Section 31(8) (b) does not require any such specification, however, it is apprised that surcharge would be used for payment of the power producers (Rs. 1,671 billion) and Power Holding Limited (Rs.765 billion) outstanding as on September, 30,2023. According the regulator that Section 3 1(8) of the NEPRA Act, which empowers the federal government for imposition of surcharge, and is being levied for fulfillment of the financial obligation of the federal government, the Authority has decided to allow the subject motion i.e. recovery of Rs. 1.52/kWh from consumers of K-Electric, except life line, for a period of twelve months from December 2023 to November 2024.