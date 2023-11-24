Friday, November 24, 2023
Karachi schools to receive blue furniture  

Agencies
November 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Sindh government has changed the colour of furniture from brown to blue for the schools of Karachi, it surfaced on Thursday.  As per details, as many as 8,000 desks, which cost Rs150 million, are painted blue instead of the usual brown colour. The schools in Karachi will soon receive the new furniture. The Director of Schools, Yar Muhammad Baladi, said that the change of colour was to give a fresh look to the schools and to make them more attractive to the students. He also said that the furniture company, which was awarded the contract for the first time this year, had been given strict instructions to maintain the best quality and not to compromise on any aspect. Baladi added that the furniture was specially designed for the comfort and safety of the children and that he hoped it would improve their learning environment.

