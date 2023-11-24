KE subsidies to reach Rs714b by June 2024

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has paid sub­sidies worth hundreds of billions of ru­pees to K-Electric during the past five years, which will reach to Rs714 bil­lion by June 2024, official documents reveal.

According the Ministry of Energy, during past five years, K-Electric sub­sidy has been around Rs416 billion, while another Rs298 billion has been budgeted for the company till June 2024, taking the total subsidy to KE to Rs714 billion.

While commenting on the reason for KE’s Tariff Differential Subsidies (TDS), Member National Electric Power Regu­latory Authority Rafiq Sheikh said that the KE’s Requests For Proposals (RFPs) have remained pending with NEPRA for over two years. This delay in the fi­nalisation of RFPs translates into an in­creased tariff for KE and, in line with the uniform tariff policy, leads to high­er tariff differential subsidies (TDS), eventually contributing to the accumu­lation of payables for 1PPs and Power Holding Ltd, he maintained.

Member NEPRA Rafique Sheikh in his additional note on the regulator deci­sion on the federal government motion for imposing a surcharge of Rs1.52/unit on KE’s consumers, said that time­ly decisions on these RFPs would have resulted in a reduction of the Govern­ment of Pakistan GoP’s TDS, as well as a decrease in KE’s overall revenue re­quirement. Consequently, this would limit the requirement of the Federal Government to impose surcharges.

He said that the motion before the Authority is to approve a levy of sur­charge of Rs1.52/kWh on Karachi Electric (KE) consumers in order to fulfil the financial commitments of the federal government towards pay­ments to Independent Power Produc­ers (IPPs) and Power Holding Lim­ited. While the authority to impose surcharges lies with the federal gov­ernment and is not a component of the electricity tariff regulated by NE­PRA, the collection of these surcharg­es from consumers through their monthly bills not only burdens them but also has direct ramifications on the power sector and, consequently, the economic activities of the coun­try. It is essential to scrutinise wheth­er collecting revenue through sur­charges, especially for expenses with questionable prudence, can genuine­ly alleviate the sector and the nation’s economic conditions, or if it might further strain the country. Hence, finding sustainable solutions for the efficient development of the power sector and the economic progress of the nation is imperative. It is perti­nent to note that currently, ICE draws approximately 1100 MW from the Na­tional Grid. The payment for the en­ergy supplied from the Grid is off­set against KEs outstanding subsidy claims from the federal government. As of June 30th, 2023, KE holds an un­paid subsidy claim of over Rs200 bil­lion from the government of Pakistan. This is primarily due to the fact that KE’s established tariff is higher com­pared to the applicable tariff, result­ing in substantial annual subsidies.

The principal cause of KE’s higher tariff is its generation mix, which pre­dominantly relies on thermal sourc­es, with only a meagre 1% contribu­tion from Renewable Energy (RE). NEPRA has consistently been direct­ing KE to augment the share of renew­able energy in its generation portfolio to improve the Energy Purchase Price (EPP) and, consequently, the overall tariff. After repeated verbal and writ­ten directives from NEPRA, KE sub­mitted Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for NEPRA’s consideration and ap­proval as far back as April 2021, and then filed review motion against NE­PRA’s decision in November 2022 aimed at integrating indigenous and cost-effective RE power plants and re­placing the existing higher-cost gener­ation, which sometimes reaches up to Rs. 45/kWh (as seen with BQPS-1 in May 2023).

The current dominance of thermal power generation in KE’s energy mix underscores the urgent need for tran­sition. The abundant and cost-effective potential of wind and solar generation in the vicinity of KE stands as promis­ing alternative especially when com­pared to other regions across the coun­try, he added.