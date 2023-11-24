KE subsidies to reach Rs714b by June 2024

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has paid subsidies worth hundreds of billions of rupees to K-Electric during the past five years, which will reach to Rs714 billion by June 2024, official documents reveal.
According the Ministry of Energy, during past five years, K-Electric subsidy has been around Rs416 billion, while another Rs298 billion has been budgeted for the company till June 2024, taking the total subsidy to KE to Rs714 billion.
While commenting on the reason for KE’s Tariff Differential Subsidies (TDS), Member National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Rafiq Sheikh said that the KE’s Requests For Proposals (RFPs) have remained pending with NEPRA for over two years. This delay in the finalisation of RFPs translates into an increased tariff for KE and, in line with the uniform tariff policy, leads to higher tariff differential subsidies (TDS), eventually contributing to the accumulation of payables for 1PPs and Power Holding Ltd, he maintained.
Member NEPRA Rafique Sheikh in his additional note on the regulator decision on the federal government motion for imposing a surcharge of Rs1.52/unit on KE’s consumers, said that timely decisions on these RFPs would have resulted in a reduction of the Government of Pakistan GoP’s TDS, as well as a decrease in KE’s overall revenue requirement. Consequently, this would limit the requirement of the Federal Government to impose surcharges.
He said that the motion before the Authority is to approve a levy of surcharge of Rs1.52/kWh on Karachi Electric (KE) consumers in order to fulfil the financial commitments of the federal government towards payments to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Power Holding Limited. While the authority to impose surcharges lies with the federal government and is not a component of the electricity tariff regulated by NEPRA, the collection of these surcharges from consumers through their monthly bills not only burdens them but also has direct ramifications on the power sector and, consequently, the economic activities of the country. It is essential to scrutinise whether collecting revenue through surcharges, especially for expenses with questionable prudence, can genuinely alleviate the sector and the nation’s economic conditions, or if it might further strain the country. Hence, finding sustainable solutions for the efficient development of the power sector and the economic progress of the nation is imperative. It is pertinent to note that currently, ICE draws approximately 1100 MW from the National Grid. The payment for the energy supplied from the Grid is offset against KEs outstanding subsidy claims from the federal government. As of June 30th, 2023, KE holds an unpaid subsidy claim of over Rs200 billion from the government of Pakistan. This is primarily due to the fact that KE’s established tariff is higher compared to the applicable tariff, resulting in substantial annual subsidies.
The principal cause of KE’s higher tariff is its generation mix, which predominantly relies on thermal sources, with only a meagre 1% contribution from Renewable Energy (RE). NEPRA has consistently been directing KE to augment the share of renewable energy in its generation portfolio to improve the Energy Purchase Price (EPP) and, consequently, the overall tariff. After repeated verbal and written directives from NEPRA, KE submitted Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for NEPRA’s consideration and approval as far back as April 2021, and then filed review motion against NEPRA’s decision in November 2022 aimed at integrating indigenous and cost-effective RE power plants and replacing the existing higher-cost generation, which sometimes reaches up to Rs. 45/kWh (as seen with BQPS-1 in May 2023).
The current dominance of thermal power generation in KE’s energy mix underscores the urgent need for transition. The abundant and cost-effective potential of wind and solar generation in the vicinity of KE stands as promising alternative especially when compared to other regions across the country, he added.