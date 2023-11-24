KP cabinet approves key initiatives

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Jus­tice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah presided over the meeting of the provincial cabinet at Civil Secre­tariat in Peshawar on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by caretaker cabinet members, Chief Secretary, and the Additional Chief Secretary Interior, related administrative secretar­ies, and other pertinent officials. The meeting com­menced with the recitation of Fatiha for the late Mu­hammad Azam Khan, former caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a significant move, the cabinet approved the ex­tension of the monthly stipend programme for fe­male students in classes VI to XII within the merged tribal districts, extending support until the year 2025. The initiative aims to provide scholarships to 32,833, 37,758, and 43,422 female students in the years 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively, with a total estimated project cost of Rs940.5 million.

Furthermore, the cabinet endorsed the propos­al to link scholarship disbursement with student performance and examination results, requiring a minimum attendance of 70%. Additionally, ap­proval was granted for allocating 2 kanals of land in Tehsil Jamrud, Khyber District for building of­fices and residential structures of federal govern­ment institutions.