Friday, November 24, 2023
KP minister calls on Gohar Ejaz

Our Staff Reporter
November 24, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Educa­tion, Dr Aamer Abdul­lah on Thursday, called on the Federal Minister for Commerce, Industry and Production, Gohar Ejaz in Islamabad and discussed issues of mu­tual interest especially industrial development and the issue of reviv­al of some dysfunctional industrial centres of the federal government in the province. 

During the meeting, the provincial minister took up the issues of the Hon­ey Processing Plant, Swat with the federal minis­ter particularly the finan­cial issues of the plant in­cluding its re-activation. The establishment of the plant was a Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) implemented un­der the auspices of the Small and Medium Enter­prises Development Au­thority (SMEDA). 

On the occasion, the provincial minister also requested the federal government for the re­vival of the closed fruit processing and drying plant at Swat and wool pinning unit at Islampur, Swat and requested for release of funds for them to restart manufactur­ing/production. 

The provincial minister further requested him that if the federal gov­ernment could not re­lease funds for the reviv­al of these centres, then handed it over to the pro­vincial government to re­vive them as soon as pos­sible and make it useful to start production.

Our Staff Reporter

