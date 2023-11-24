KP minister calls on Gohar Ejaz

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah on Thursday, called on the Federal Minister for Commerce, Industry and Production, Gohar Ejaz in Islamabad and discussed issues of mutual interest especially industrial development and the issue of revival of some dysfunctional industrial centres of the federal government in the province.
During the meeting, the provincial minister took up the issues of the Honey Processing Plant, Swat with the federal minister particularly the financial issues of the plant including its re-activation. The establishment of the plant was a Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) implemented under the auspices of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).
On the occasion, the provincial minister also requested the federal government for the revival of the closed fruit processing and drying plant at Swat and wool pinning unit at Islampur, Swat and requested for release of funds for them to restart manufacturing/production.
The provincial minister further requested him that if the federal government could not release funds for the revival of these centres, then handed it over to the provincial government to revive them as soon as possible and make it useful to start production.