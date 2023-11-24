Friday, November 24, 2023
LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

Agencies
November 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams demolished and sealed more than 23 illegal constructions/commercial properties in Johar Town and adjacent schemes. LDA teams demolished the ongoing illegal commercial construction on the first floor of Plot No. 30/1 Block A, Military Accounts Cooperative Society, College Road. In Zaheer Avenue , the construction of illegal commercial hall and commercial shop were demolished. Construction of illegal commercial shop on residential plot No. 3,A in High Court Society 2 was demolished. Illegal commercial basement construction in Sadat Town Plot No. 152 A Khaira Distribution also got demolished.

Agencies

