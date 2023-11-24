Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Fog and smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during morning hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzafarabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar nine, Quetta and Murree five and Gilgit elven degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and very cold weather is expected in Leh and cold and dry weather in Jammu and Baramula, while partly cloudy and cold weather in Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula two degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus four, Anantnag and Shopian three degree centigrade.