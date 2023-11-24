Malik/Hameed lift ITF Masters 60+ doubles title in Thailand

LAHORE - Pakistan’s seasoned tennis duo, Rashid Malik and Hameed-ul- Haq, clinched the 60+ doubles title at the As­setwise ITF Masters Championship in Pat­taya, Thailand.

According to informa­tion made available here on Thursday, facing stiff competition, Malik and Hameed demonstrated their prowess on the court, ultimately emerg­ing victorious against the formidable team of David Eckley (USA) and Hakan Gustafsson (Swe­den), with a compelling scoreline of 6-3, 6-2 in the title clash.

The first set posed a formidable challenge, with both teams tied at 3-3. However, Malik and Hameed elevated their game, delivering exceptional tennis that prevented their oppo­nents from scoring a single point, ultimately claiming the first set 6-3. The second set wit­nessed an even stronger performance from the Pakistani pair, securing a comfortable 6-2 win and securing the cov­eted 60+ doubles title.

These former Davis Cup players, stalwarts of Pakistan’s tennis legacy, have not only kept the spirit of veter­an tennis alive but are now set to face each other in a royal battle for the 60+ ITF Masters Singles Championship title today.