Malik/Hameed lift ITF Masters 60+ doubles title in Thailand

LAHORE - Pakistan’s seasoned tennis duo, Rashid Malik and Hameed-ul- Haq, clinched the 60+ doubles title at the Assetwise ITF Masters Championship in Pattaya, Thailand.
According to information made available here on Thursday, facing stiff competition, Malik and Hameed demonstrated their prowess on the court, ultimately emerging victorious against the formidable team of David Eckley (USA) and Hakan Gustafsson (Sweden), with a compelling scoreline of 6-3, 6-2 in the title clash.
The first set posed a formidable challenge, with both teams tied at 3-3. However, Malik and Hameed elevated their game, delivering exceptional tennis that prevented their opponents from scoring a single point, ultimately claiming the first set 6-3. The second set witnessed an even stronger performance from the Pakistani pair, securing a comfortable 6-2 win and securing the coveted 60+ doubles title.
These former Davis Cup players, stalwarts of Pakistan’s tennis legacy, have not only kept the spirit of veteran tennis alive but are now set to face each other in a royal battle for the 60+ ITF Masters Singles Championship title today.