Friday, November 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Modern education vital for students, says Governor

Agencies
November 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   The scholars from University of Bolton UK under the Pak-UK Education Gateway Mobility Project called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House here on Thursday. The delegation of students was led by Vice Chancellor LCWU Professor Dr. Shafuta Naz and Project Lead Engineer Dr. Aqsa Shabbir. Project co lead, Dr. Amina Moazzam, Dr. Naveed Iqbal and students from Lahore College for Women University who successfully completed the educational tours of British universities under the project were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the exchange program in the field of education gives students opportunities to learn about modern trends in education.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1700718830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023