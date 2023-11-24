Modern education vital for students, says Governor

LAHORE - The scholars from University of Bolton UK under the Pak-UK Education Gateway Mobility Project called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House here on Thursday. The delegation of students was led by Vice Chancellor LCWU Professor Dr. Shafuta Naz and Project Lead Engineer Dr. Aqsa Shabbir. Project co lead, Dr. Amina Moazzam, Dr. Naveed Iqbal and students from Lahore College for Women University who successfully completed the educational tours of British universities under the project were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the exchange program in the field of education gives students opportunities to learn about modern trends in education.