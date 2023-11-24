National T20 2023-24 commences today in Karachi

LAHORE - The National T20 2023-24 is going to start from today (Friday) and will last until 10 December in Karachi and total 18 teams will feature in this mega event.

The event will be played across four venues – Nation­al Bank Stadium, UBL Sports Complex, HPC Oval Ground and NBP Sports Complex – in Karachi. All matches played at National Bank Sta­dium will be broadcasted on PTV Sports and ARY ZAP in Pakistan, and live-streamed on YouTube in overseas territories. Double-header matches at National Bank Stadium will begin at 1500 PKT and 2000 PKT, with toss conducted at 1430 PKT and 1930 PKT respectively.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also an­nounced free entry for spectators for all matches being played at National Bank Stadium. The Hanif Mohammad, Javed Mian­dad and Fazal Mahmood enclosures will be acces­sible to the spectators. The 63-match tournament has been structured to open with group stage games, which will be followed by Super Eight matches.

A total of 32 group stage matches are set to be played from 24 to 28 November. Total 18 participating teams have been put into four groups. Group A includes Lahore Whites, Peshawar, Karachi Blues, Larka­na and Quetta; Group B consists of La­hore Blues, Karachi Whites, Islamabad, Hyderabad, and Dera Murad Jamali; Group C comprises Rawal­pindi, Abbottabad, Faisalabad and Baha­walpur while Group D has Multan, Sialkot, FATA and AJK.

The first set of fix­tures will see Lahore Whites face Larkana and Ka­rachi Blues face Peshawar at NBP Sports Complex in Group A. In Group B, Karachi Whites will play against Islamabad and Hyderabad will feature against DM Jamali at UBL Sports Complex. Rawalpindi will take on Abbottabad and Faisalabad will face Bahawal­pur at National Bank Stadium for Group C and lastly, for group D, HPC Oval Ground will stage the Multan-Sialkot clash and FATA-AJK game.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Eight stage, which will be played in a round-rob­in format from 1 to 8 Decem­ber. The complete schedule for Super Eight games will be revealed in due course.

Following the Super Eight stage, the top four teams will qualify for the semi­finals. Both semifinals are scheduled to be played on 9 December at National Bank Stadium, at 1500 PKT and 2000 PKT respectively. The final is scheduled to be played at the same venue on 10 December.

The winning team of the tournament will pocket a prize money of PKR 5 million. Meanwhile, the tournament runners-up will be awarded PKR 2.5 million. The player of the tournament will be re­warded with PKR 250,000. The same amount has been al­lotted to three other awards; best batter, best bowler and best wicket-keeper of the tournament. The player of the final will receive PKR 50,000 while player of the match in each of the Super Eight games and the semifinals will be giv­en PKR 25,000.