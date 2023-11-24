Nawaz says he was kept in jail to rig polls, bring Imran into power

PML-N leader says divine accountability awaits those who speak lies for votes.

MURREE/LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif said Thursday that he and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were put behind the bar just to rig the general elections to bring Imran Khan into power. “I was disqualified on the basis of not accepting salary from my son. Does such thing happens in any country,” he said. He said that he did not speak lies for politics and insisted that lying for politics serves none purpose.

PML-N chief also said that someone may get the government (here) but what will you get in after life. The former prime minister said Allah would not forgive for deceiving the nation by making false promises. He said Almighty will not forgive the bad treatment of human beings. “Who can be crueler than anyone to ask for votes for elections by telling lies and spoiling the nation,” Nawaz said. “One should not tell lies to win elections,” he added.

While speaking to PML-N workers’ convention in Murree, the former prime minister asserted that his political pursuits were not fueled by personal ambitions to reclaim power for a fourth term. He conveyed his sincere desire to witness a positive transformation in the destiny of Pakistan. He explicitly stated his commitment to avoiding misleading tactics in achieving his political objectives. Describing Murree as his “second home,” the former prime minister underscored the necessity of developing the region. He commended the scenic beauty of Murree and advocated for focused efforts on its growth, particularly highlighting the construction of a picturesque road from Islamabad to Murree.

During his address, Sharif highlighted significant achievements from his tenure, including the addition of 11,000 MW of power to the national grid and the successful eradication of power outages through diligent efforts. He specifically pointed out the initiation of coal-based electricity production in Sindh, emphasising the veracity of his political statements.

“I don’t lie for politics. We initiated coal-based electricity production in Sindh, completing projects left incomplete for 20 years.” He highlighted the utilisation of coal mines in Sindh for power generation.

Boasting about economic accomplishments, Sharif credited himself with rescuing Pakistan from default and transitioning the country from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list to the white list. He also mentioned successfully concluding negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and emphasised that the country did not seek financial assistance from any other nation during his regime.

Warning against deceiving the nation for political gains, Sharif stressed that divine accountability awaits those who mislead. He emphasised the importance of thoughtful and truthful communication during electioneering, underlining the obligation to fulfill promises made during elections. The former prime minister also reminisced about diplomatic achievements during his tenure, recalling the visits of two former Indian prime ministers to Pakistan. He referred to the visits of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 and incumbent Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise visit in December 2015.

Additionally, Sharif mentioned rejecting a $5 billion offer from the United States in 1998, seeking Pakistan to refrain from conducting nuclear tests. Former Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Shehbaz Sharif Thursday had a meeting with former Members of Parliament, ex-ticket holders, and party leaders from Gujarat to discuss party affairs and preparations for the upcoming general elections.

During the meeting, party leaders from Gujrat provided insights into the election preparations and arrangements within their respective constituencies. Shehbaz Sharif commended the dedication and enthusiasm exhibited by party office bearers, leaders, and workers in the lead-up to the February polls. Addressing the party members, Shehbaz Sharif noted that the people are content with the return of party leader Nawaz Sharif, believing that he can lead the country out of its current crisis. He pointed out the challenges faced during the four years of the PTI government, including inflation, unemployment, and economic downturn. Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism, stating that relief from inflation and a season of ease would begin soon. He said the entire nation was united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He conveyed his belief that, with the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan would experience development again, with industry and trade flourishing, and the poor finding relief. Shehbaz Sharif assured that, with the return of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the hopes of the poor have been rekindled, and they would not be disappointed. Highlighting the vision under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the PML-N would strive to achieve the goal of economic self-reliance. The meeting included the participation of leaders such as Chaudhry Abid Raza Kotla, Nawabzada Tahir Mulk, Raja Aslam Khan, Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gul, Chaudhry Aleemullah Waraich, Chaudhry Jafar Iqbal, and others who met with the party president.