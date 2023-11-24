Friday, November 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

News about investment next week: PM Kakar

News about investment next week: PM Kakar
Web Desk
3:34 PM | November 24, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said reforms are being introduced in investment policy through SIFC.

Speaking in a program of a private television channel, he said good news regarding investment will come next week. He said foreign investors will invest in different sectors including minerals and agriculture.

The prime minister said government was also undertaking efforts for human resource development. He said one million nurses would be trained in the next few years.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said government was contemplating to privatize unprofitable institutions and the privatization of PIA was priority.

The prime minister said Quetta-Taftan Railway Station would be upgraded. PM Kakar said media was open and independent and it was beyond any sort of control.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1700800736.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023