Nida Dar-led Pakistan women off to New Zealand to play ODI, T20I series

LAHORE - Nida Dar-led 17-member Paki­stan women’s team in the wee hours of Friday embarked on their journey to New Zealand to feature in a series of three T20Is and three ODIs.

The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Champion­ship 2022-25. To acclimatise to the conditions, the women’s side will feature in two warm-up matches before the start of the T20I series. The 50-over match will be played against NZXI at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on 28 November, while the T20 match against them will be played at the same ven­ue on 30 November.

Both matches will be live-streamed on New Zealand You­Tube channel and first ball will be bowled at 11am local time. The three-match T20I series will be played on 3, 5 and 9 De­cember in Dunedin and Queen­stown, while the ODI series matches will take place from 12 to 18 December in Queenstown and Christchurch.

Before departing for New Zealand, the Pakistan women’s team under the coaching staff led by Mauhtashim Rashid, featured in a four-day train­ing camp in Karachi, where the players took part in net ses­sions, match scenarios and also played a one-day practice game.

At the conclusion of the camp, Nida Dar, while addressing the media, said, “We have some very talented young players in the squad for the series against New Zealand, including the comeback of Fatima Sana and Shawaal Zulfiqar. Umm-e-Hani is also a young bright prospect, we are working and building the right combination and also working on increasing the pool of players.

“The players have performed well in the South Africa series at home, and our two players Nashra Sundhu and Sadia Iqbal are among the top 10 in the ICC T20I bowlers’ rankings. I have full trust in the capabilities of these players, and I believe they will make a strong comeback in the series against New Zealand. “We are striving for squad depth by ensuring a combination of eight to 10 fast bowlers and bat­ters. This will provide us with a strong pool for two quality T20 teams, including U19 and Emerging teams,” she added.

PAKISTAN SQUAD: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Munee­ba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.