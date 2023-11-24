Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan announced yesterday it had formally requested to join BRICS, a significant coalition of developing nations. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said this decision follows observations of BRICS-related developments in Johannesburg. Joining this organization, she said,

will enable Pakistan to contribute substantially to international cooperation and the promotion of inclusive multilateralism. Baloch expressed the hope that BRICS would progress positively regarding Pakistan’s request, aligning with its commitment to inclusive multilateralism.

Highlighting Pakistan’s amicable relations with BRICS members and newly invited countries, Baloch emphasized the country’s dedication to multilateralism and its active role in various multilateral organizations, contributing significantly to global peace and development. Baloch conveyed Pakistan’s support for an international peace conference on the Palestine issue. Emphasizing adherence to relevant UN resolutions, she articulated Pakistan’s belief that regional peace hinges on implementing a two-state solution, resulting in a viable, sovereign, and geographically- contiguous Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

When addressing a foiled assassination conspiracy by the United States against a Sikh leader, Baloch underscored Pakistan’s historical status as a target of India’s state-sponsored terrorism, subversion, and espionage, condemning India’s global network of espionage and extraterritorial killings as a violation of international laws. On the ban on Halal Food in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, she characterized it as another expression of increasing Islamophobia in India, asserting that the ban infringes upon the rights and freedoms of Muslims in the country.

She invited world attention towards the plight of children in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who are living in an environment of violence and oppression. “Heavy deployment of armed personnel and unbridled use of force have created an environment for trauma and distress the children of IIOJK. About 100,000 children have been orphaned, children have been arbitrary arrested, killed, injured, and even blinded because of the use of pellet guns by Indian forces. India should immediately end its oppression of IIOJK and fulfil its obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child,” she said.