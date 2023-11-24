Pakistan will miss Naseem Shah on Australia tour: Gul 

RAWALPINDI- Pakistan’s fast-bowling coach Umar Gul thinks the side will miss pacer Naseem Shah on their upcoming Test tour of Australia. Naseem Shah missed the ICC World Cup 2023 and is also not part of the squad for the series Down Under after undergoing sur­gery of his shoulder is cur­rently under rehabilitation and as per chief selector Wa­hab Riaz, he will hopefully be able to bowl at 50-60% after three weeks. “Naseem Shah’s rehab is underway,” Gul said on the first day of pre-tour camp at Pindi Cricket Stadi­um. “His absence will be felt in Australia,” he added.