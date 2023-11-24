PANAH appreciates govt for sanctioning Rs 6.7b for prevention of diabetes

ISLAMABAD-PANAH appreciates government for sanctioning Rs 6.7 billion for prevention of diabetes.

The government should also focus on the policy actions that cause diabetes. Sanaullah Ghumman

Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH has been working for the prevention of many diseases including heart and diabetes for the past 40 years, pays tribute to the government’s initiative to tackle the alarming increase in diabetes in Pakistan. For this, the federal government has sanctioned Rs.6.7 billion. PANAH appreciates the government’s initiative to reduce the incidence of diabetes and requests that necessary policy measures be taken to reduce the incidence of diabetes. Every day in Pakistan 1100 people die due to diabetes or its complications and every third Pakistani is suffering from diabetes. Pakistan has become the first country in the world in terms of rapid increase in diabetes. Unhealthy foods like sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods are the major reasons behind the rapid spread of diabetes. The world has increased taxes on SSBs and put front-of-pack warning labels on ultra-processed foods to reduce their consumption, which has had very positive results. We also request the government of Pakistan to take such policy measures to reduce diseases because the health of the people is the first priority of the government. This was said by health experts in a media session organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) at a local hotel in Islamabad. Among the participants were Director of Nutrition & NFA ministry of National health services, regulation and coordination Dr. Khawaja Masood Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Heart File Dr. Saba Amjad, Consultant of Global Health Advocacy Incubator Mr. Munawar Hussain, President Islamabad Press Club Mr. Anwar Raza, Former Commissioner FBR Mr. Abdul Hafeez, PANAH Vice President Mr. Ghulam Abbas, senior journalists of electronic and print media participated. Former Chairperson of National Commission on the Rights of Child Ms. Afshan Tehseen Bajwa was the Chief Guest of the event. PANAH Secretary General Mr. Sanaullah Ghumman hosted the event.

Addressing the participants, Afshan Tahseen Bajwa said that sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods, especially affect our children and young generation. Children are the future of our nation and we have to raise our voice for this national cause with PANAH to secure our future.

Dr. Khawaja Masood said that unhealthy diet is one of the major causes of diabetes and many other non-communicable diseases and thousands of Pakistanis are losing their lives every day because of this. that is why the government has allocated 6.7 billion for the prevention of diabetes. He said that the Ministry of Health, considering its responsibility, will also take the lead role for the necessary policy action.

Munawar Hussain said that evidence shows that reducing consumption of sugary drinks and ultra-processed products can reduce deaths and illnesses and save lives of many Pakistanis. Sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods has high amount of salt, sugar, trans fats and saturated fats. Many countries around the world have increased taxes on sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods and placed front-of-pack warning labels to reduce their consumption. We also request the Government of Pakistan to implement these policies. This can save the precious lives of many Pakistanis and reduce diabetes and other diseases.

Dr. Saba Amjad said that PANAH is raising voice for the national cause; the civil society of Pakistan joins its voice and demands the government to make necessary policies to reduce the consumption of unhealthy food so that the people can be removed from this deluge of diseases.

Sanahullah Ghumman said that PANAH is running an aggressive campaign against diabetes and the factors that cause it. He said that in recent days, the government has allocated 6.7 billion rupees for the prevention of diabetes. PANAH appreciates this initiative of the government and also requests the government to address the factors that are causing this, including unhealthy food, especially ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks. Effective policy measures should also be taken to reduce the consumption of these unhealthy foods.

Policy actions including increasing taxes on these items and front-of-pack labeling and warning signs are tried and tested measures that have been implemented by many countries around the world. This will reduce not only diabetes but also many other diseases, people’s sufferings will be reduced as well as government expenditure on this disease will be saved and revenue will also increase which will improve our economy. It will be a win-win situation. He thanked the members of the media and said that the media is the strongest coalition partner of PANAH which carries our voice to the government chambers and policy makers.