Friday, November 24, 2023
Peace committee head, nephew shot dead in Tirah

APP
November 24, 2023
Regional, Newspaper, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  The chief of a local peace committee and his nephew were shot dead by unknown assailants in Ti­rah Valley of Khyber district, police said on Thursday.

Police said the tragic incident oc­curred in Shin Kamar area of Tirah Val­ley where the vehicle of the local peace committee chief was fired at with doz­ens of bullets by some unknown as­sailants.

As a result of the firing, the chief of the local peace committee, Meerza Khan and his nephew, Abdul Malik Khan were killed on the spot. The assailants man­aged to flee the scene, police said.

Police said the bodies of both the un­cle and nephew were shifted to a hospi­tal for medico-legal procedure.

