Peace committee head, nephew shot dead in Tirah

PESHAWAR - The chief of a local peace committee and his nephew were shot dead by unknown assailants in Tirah Valley of Khyber district, police said on Thursday.
Police said the tragic incident occurred in Shin Kamar area of Tirah Valley where the vehicle of the local peace committee chief was fired at with dozens of bullets by some unknown assailants.
As a result of the firing, the chief of the local peace committee, Meerza Khan and his nephew, Abdul Malik Khan were killed on the spot. The assailants managed to flee the scene, police said.
Police said the bodies of both the uncle and nephew were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal procedure.