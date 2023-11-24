PM for media role to project results of anti-power theft drive

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar- ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday urged the media to play its role for creating public awareness on the outcomes of the government’s initiatives like drive against smuggling and power theft and its benefits for the common man. The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, also emphasized the media to highlight the importance of the strategy for economic stability, formulated under the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

He said that the media had a key role to play in promoting good governance, besides creating awareness among the masses. Being the fourth pillar of the state, the media’s contribution towards society’s progress and intellectual development of the people, was of crucial importance, he added.

He also assured the delegation of the government’s support for the resolution of the issues confronting the newspaper industry. He instructed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ensure the payment of advertisement dues payable to the newspapers by immediately coordinating with all relevant ministries and departments.

The delegation comprised APNS President Naz Afreen, Secretary General Sarmad Ali and Finance Secretary Shahab Zuberi. Caretaker Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, Federal Information Secretary and relevant senior officers also attended the meeting.

Earlier, the prime minister during a visit to the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) here directed the National Disaster Management Authority to evolve a national strategy in cooperation with the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities to meet challenges posed by the climate change.

He said the NEOC should take advantage of the research of experts to deal with the impacts of the climate change. He said at COP 28, Pakistan will apprise the world about the harmful impacts of the climate change. He commended the NDMA and the NEOC for their timely predictions about natural calamities as well as for taking measures to mitigate their impacts. Kakar instructed NDMA to facilitate PDMAs to enhance their capacity. He also visited different sections of the NEOC and interacted with team members and officers.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed on Pakistan’s preparedness for disasters, post-disaster recovery efforts, and proposals for Pakistan’s representation in the 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP-28) to be held in the United Arab Emirates. He was also updated on monitoring high-risk areas for natural disasters using mobile disaster vehicles, satellite monitoring, and the use of modern technology by the NDMA. The NDMA ensures continuous collaboration by providing this information to provincial governments and district administrations, aiming to reduce the adverse effects of climate change-induced natural disasters.

Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador in Pakistan, Mr. Danila Ganich, paid a farewell call on the prime minister in Islamabad. The prime minister appreciated the valuable contribution of the Ambassador towards further strengthening bilateral ties. The Prime Minister wished the Ambassador well for his next assignment and hoped that he would always remain Pakistan’s friend.