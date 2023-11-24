PM Kakar to chair federal cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Friday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and political situation in the country.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a two-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the cabinet will ratify the decision taken by Cabinet Committee on Legislation in it meeting held on November 14. The cabinet meeting will also ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meetings held on November 15.