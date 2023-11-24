Friday, November 24, 2023
PML-N, JUI-F hold talks on seat adjustment in Sindh

November 24, 2023
KARACHI -A delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) visited Muslim League House on Thursday to hold talks with the PML-N ahead of general elections. JUI-F delegation comprised of Syed Hamadullah Shah and Akbar Shah Hashmi, held talks with PML-N’s Nehal Hashmi, Saad Shafique and other party leaders over seat adjustment in elections. The two sides discussed working relationship and seat adjustment in general elections, announced to be held in February next year. The sides discussed various proposals to unify anti-PPP vote bank in Sindh, a private news agency reported. They also discussed the formula to field joint candidates in Sindh.

