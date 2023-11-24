Police raid homes of policemen involved in Orangi Town heist

KARACHI-The joint operation including police and an investigation team raided different areas including the homes of policemen involved in the Orangi Town heist on Thursday.

The investigation authorities stated that the policemen, named Khurram and Faizan, are close accomplices of the under-training Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Umair Tariq Bajari.

The cars, and mobile phones alongwith the weapons used in the robbery will be taken into custody and will be sent for forensics.

Meanwhile, the investigation authorities also said that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Imran Qureshi’s statement will be taken soon, while the statement of the Station House Officer (SHO) Defence, Shaukat Ali, has been recorded.

The investigation officer said that the remand was ended during the preliminary work of the case, however, the authorities will request the court for further remand of the DSP.