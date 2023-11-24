PTI ordered to hold new polls to retain bat symbol

ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday ruled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra- party polls lacked transparency, directing the party to conduct new elections if it wanted to keep its “bat” symbol. A four-member bench, headed by Nisar Ahmed Durrani and comprising Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Babar Hussain Bharwana, and Justice (Retd) Ikramullah Khan, issued a reserved judegment instructing PTI to conduct new elections within 20 days. This verdict was declared on Thursday.

In the ruling, the ECP stated that PTI failed to conduct unbiased intra- party elections effectively, pointing to objections and controversy associated with the polls. The commission has instructed PTI to conduct new elections within 20 days. In the ruling, the ECP mentioned that PTI did not successfully organise impartial intra-party elections, noting objections and controversy surrounding the polls. The verdict declared, “PTI’s intra-party elections are unacceptable,” instructing the party to conduct polls and submit the records within seven days. The verdict further warned, “If the PTI does not conduct elections within 20 days, it will face severe consequences. Failure to hold intra-party elections will render PTI ineligible to secure an election symbol,” according to the ruling.

Notices were issued by the ECP to PTI on August 2 for failing to conduct intra-party polls, and the verdict on this matter was reserved on September 13. Thursday’s ruling should be a concern for PTI because a significant portion of its leadership including Chairman Imran Khan, his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and party president Parvez Elahi, are either in jail or have left the party amid the crackdown initiated against them following the May 9 riots.

Barrister Gohar, the legal counsel for PTI, stated that the party intended to contest the ECP verdict in the proper legal forum.

Special Court yesterday ordered authorities to present former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former foreign minister and deputy chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi before it at the Federal Judicial Complex Islamabad on November 28.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain issued this order while hearing the cipher case here. Former foreign minister Qureshi’s counsel, Ali Bhukari and Khalid Yusuf were also present in the court.

The cypher case pertains to a document waved by Imran, then the prime minister, at a public rally in March last year, terming it evidence of a foreign conspiracy behind the no-confidence motion he faced at that time. The motion was carried a few weeks later and Imran’s government ended.

This was the first proceeding in the cipher case which took place outside the prison and it will also be the first time when accused Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood will be presented in the court outside the prison. Earlier, the cipher case trial proceedings took place in Adyala Jail. When the trial started on Thursday, Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain asked the court staff to provide him the Islamabad High Court order.