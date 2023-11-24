PTI to challenge ECP’s decision at relevant forums

PTI’s core committee will decide future course of action regarding intra-party elections.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday termed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP’s) decision declaring party’s intra-party elections void ab initio as extremely “upsetting and biased”, vowing that the order would be challenged before the relevant forums.

Strongly reacting to the decision, PTI spokesperson said that the electoral watchdog did not meet the requirements of justice and the verdict had been unduly delayed seemingly for a special purpose. He alleged that the ECP’s verdict declaring PTI’s intra- party polls null and void clearly reflected the institution’s continuous “biased behaviour“ towards the most popular political party of the country.

The spokesperson accused that the electoral body’s decision once again exposed the state conspiracy to keep PTI and especially Chairman Imran Khan out of the elections. However, he made it clear that the PTI would exercise all constitutional, legal and political channels to get the decision set aside after reviewing it in detail. PTI spokesperson revealed that the ECP’s notice did not mention anything that the intra-party elections were not held according to the party’s constitution rather it was about the polls’ documentation being incomplete.

He went on to say that the electoral watchdog kept the decision on intraparty delay for a specific purpose despite repeated requests. He said that in two meetings with the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, PTI was held out assurance of protecting its constitutional rights, but shockingly the decision proved otherwise. The spokesperson expressed satisfaction that in the light of the commission’s decision, ‘bat’ was, is and would remain the electoral symbol of PTI in the future, as no one can deprive the party of the its electoral symbol. Similarly, he emphasised that ex-premier Imran Khan was the chairman of PTI, he is the chairman and he would remain the chairman for life, as no one can “minus” him come what may. He added that the dream of opponents to minus Khan or take back the “bat” symbol from PTI would never turn into a reality.

PTI spokesperson announced that the ECP’s decision would be challenged at appropriate forums, which was the legal right of the party. He said that PTI Core Committee would decide the future course of action regarding the intra-party elections in the light of the instructions of the party Chairman Khan. The spokesperson said that PTI’s every action was in accordance with the constitution and the law. Therefore, he hoped that the judiciary would review every aspect of the decision and justice would be done in this regard.