Redefining comfort: Hotel One by Pearl-Continental debuts in Karachi

KARACHI-In an exciting move to bring premium hospitality within everyone’s reach, Hashoo Group’s renowned select-service brand, Hotel One by Pearl-Continental, has teamed up with Karachi’s esteemed Hotel Galaxy. Together, they introduced the newly rebranded Hotel One, offering an elevated and budget-friendly hospitality experience in Pakistan’s bustling business hub, Karachi. The partnership was solidified through the signing of an agreement by senior executives from both organizations, followed by the official soft launch of the rebranded hotel. Haseeb A. Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality & Education Division, Hashoo Group, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We constantly seek like-minded partners who share our vision of providing high-quality and accessible hospitality services throughout Pakistan. Our collaboration with Hotel Galaxy marks a significant stride towards the future of the hospitality industry in the country.” Ahmed Iqbal Saeed, Vice President Operations at Hotel One by Pearl-Continental, echoed the sentiment, saying, “We are thrilled to work hand in hand with Hotel Galaxy to elevate the standard of affordable comfort for our guests in Karachi and set new benchmarks for hospitality services in Pakistan’s busiest city.” Saleem Akhtar, Chief Executive, Hotel Galaxy Pvt. Ltd., expressed his anticipation, “We are excited to join forces with Hotel One by Pearl-Continental to transform Hotel Galaxy into a beacon of excellence in Karachi’s hospitality sector. Our commitment is to deliver nothing less than top-tier service to our valued guests.” Asif Raza, Vice President Business Development, stated, “Over the next two years, we are excited to open 14 new Hotel One properties across Pakistan. This expansion underscores our Goup’s strong commitment to and ongoing contribution in the country’s hospitality sector.” Established in 2003, Hotel Galaxy stands as one of Karachi’s leading modern hotels, strategically located in the heart of the city at Shahrah-e-Faisal, just a few kilometers away from one of the country’s largest airports.