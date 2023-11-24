Rehabilitation of Manzoor Colony drain, sewerage line work started at a cost of Rs246m: Wahab

KARACHI-Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that we have started the rehabilitation of the Manzoor Colony drain and sewerage line at a cost of Rs246 million.

He said that we would try to complete the construction of this two-kilometer-long drain before the scheduled period, which will provide convenience to the surrounding communities during rainy days.

He said this while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the stormwater drain and sewage line repair and rehabilitation project in Manzoor Colony.

The mayor Karachi laid the foundation stone of the project alongwith the Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad.

He said that KMC and the towns are doing their work, and will continue the journey of improvement.

On this occasion, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson Karamullah Waqasi, PPP Parliamentary Leader in City Council Najmi Alam, PPP Deputy Parliamentary Leader in City Council Dil Muhammad, Chairman Chanesar Town Farhan Ghani, Vice Chairman Nadeem Khayali, Project Director and other officers and leaders were also present.

The Karachi mayor said that this drain is being constructed from Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Chowk to Hindu Para; this was a long-standing problem of the residents of Manzoor Colony as there were complaints of overflowing of the drain during monsoon season.

Work on this project has been started under the Karachi Mega Project and a strategy has been adopted to complete it as soon as possible keeping in mind all the technical aspects, he said.

He said earlier that the foundation stone of the new bridge was laid on Korangi Causeway, which was also facing the problem of road closure during rainy days.

The mayor and deputy mayor are doing their work every day. “Yesterday, we were in district Central and working there, and now going to inaugurate the cricket stadium in Sherpao Colony on Saturday,” he maintained.