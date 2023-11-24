Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continues

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing.

Thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland on daily basis through Chaman and Torkham borders, thanking Pakistan for its generosity.

Apart from other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.

It is pertinent to mention here that 3250 more illegal Afghan nationals, boarding 212 vehicles returned to their country yesterday. So far, 249,083 Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan.