Friday, November 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continues

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continues
Web Desk
10:07 AM | November 24, 2023
National

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing.

Thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland on daily basis through Chaman and Torkham borders, thanking Pakistan for its generosity.

Apart from other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.

It is pertinent to mention here that 3250 more illegal Afghan nationals, boarding 212 vehicles returned to their country yesterday.  So far, 249,083 Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1700800736.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023