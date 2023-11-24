Rupee sheds 14 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed 14 paisas devaluation against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs285.26 against the previous day’s closing at Rs285.12. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs284 and Rs286.85 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 10 paisas to close at Rs311.22 against the last day’s closing of Rs311.32, according to the SBP. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.91; whereas a decrease of 55 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.76 as compared to the last closing of Rs357.31. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs77.67 and Rs76.05 respectively