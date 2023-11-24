Safe City Islamabad installs wireless call system on TETRA network

ISLAMABAD-The Safe City Islamabad has installed a new wireless call system on the TETRA network to enhance the security and reliability of the wireless communication system among the police, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. This system ensures that police department calls are automatically secured and with the aid of recognized encryption, all types of calls will be transferred to police stations throughout the district via computer systems.

According to him, following the specific directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the CPO Safe City/ Traffic has introduced a new feature to enhance the police communication system, a public relations officer said. He said that, with this feature, a new wireless call system has been implemented on the TETRA network to improve the wireless communication system among the police. This system ensures the automatic security of police department calls and all types of calls will be transferred to police stations throughout the district via computer systems. On this occasion, the CPO Safe City/ Traffic stated that the record of all calls will be securely maintained with the help of this new feature. He further mentioned that the Islamabad Capital Police is deploying all available means for the protection of the lives and property of the citizens. The collaboration of Islamabad Capital Police with federal government authorities is utilizing all technical resources to create a strong foundation for security, he added.

“Citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and promptly report any suspicious activities or items to the relevant police station, the emergency helpline “Pukar-15,” or the “ICT-15” app.