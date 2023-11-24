Friday, November 24, 2023
SAU announces registration schedule in 2nd evening semester (Spring) post-graduation degree programme

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Director of Advanced Studies Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has announced the schedule of registration in 2nd evening semester (Spring) of MSc, ME, MSIT, MPhil and PhD post-graduation degree programmes.

According to the announcement here on Thursday, the registration will be started on November 27, 2023, and the candidates can submit the same up to December 18, 2023, with the usual fee. 

The candidate can also submit registration forms from December 19 to December 29, 2023, with late fee. The regular classes will be started from January 1, 2024.

OUR STAFF REPORT

