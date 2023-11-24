Semifinals of Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup to be contested today 

LAHORE - The Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup 2023 semifinals will be contested today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club grounds. Expressing the cul­mination of the tournament, Lahore Polo Club executive committee member Feroze Gulzar conveyed, “Over two thrilling weeks, eight teams showcased their best polo, earning their places in the semifinals. We are now at the exciting phase where the top four teams will vie for vic­tory.” Gulzar extended special gratitude to the polo patrons, whose sponsorship made the historic Aibak Polo Cup pos­sible. Among these patrons are Master Paints Directors Sufi Muhammad Amir, Farooq Amin Sufi, and Sufi Muham­mad Haroon; Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Director Mir Huzaifa Ahmed; Newage Cables Directors Ad­nan Jalil Azam and Alman Jalil Azam; Rijas Director Faisal Shahzad; CEO of Platinum Construction Company Qa­deer Ashfaq; Guard Group Director Taimur Ali Malik; Fatima Group Director Abbas Mukhtar; Din Group Director Shaikh Muhammad Farhad, and others. The first semifi­nal will be played between Diamond Paints and Master Paints at Ground No. 1 at 2:00 pm while the second semifi­nal will take place between FG/Din Polo and Remounts at 3:00 pm at Aibak Polo Ground.