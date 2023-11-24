Seminar on TB preventive treatment held

QUETTA - A one-day sem­inar was organised by Mercy Corps here on Thursday with the title ‘Advocacy and Awareness of TB Preventive Treatment (TPT).

The seminar was attended by public health professionals, and private as well as public sec­tor officials who are actively en­gaged in the fight against TB in­cluding Dr Asif Anwer Shahwani, Provincial Coordinator PTP Ba­lochistan, Dr Maqbool Ahmed, President Pakistan Chest Soci­ety Balochistan Chapter, Dr At­taullah Bizenjo, President Pa­kistan Paediatric Association, Balochistan Chapter, Prof Dr Shereen Khan, Chief Executive Fatima Jinnah Chest and Gener­al Hospital, Quetta, and Abdullah Khan, Secretary Health, Govern­ment of Balochistan.

As a part of the efforts, to end TB in Pakistan, Mercy Corps and its partners are implementing a large-scale TB program, across the country in 120 districts, with the support of The Global Fund.

Mercy Corps interventions in­clude engagement with the pri­vate sector health system, en­hancing community awareness, and public outreach to remote areas in partnership with Pro­vincial TB Programmes, Health Departments, and implementing partners.

Tuberculosis Preventive Treat­ment (TPT) is another initiative under this program by Mercy Corps to curb the spread of the TB disease. Dr Saeedullah Khan, Team Leader (South) Mercy Corps, started the session with a welcome note.

He highlighted the achieve­ments of the TB program and praised the efforts of Mercy Corps Pakistan and its partners in rolling out the TPT initiative across the country.

After the opening remarks, Dr Adeel Tahir, Senior Programme, Mercy Corps while sharing about the Programmatic Manage­ment of TB Preventive Treatment (PMTPT), shared the innova­tive approaches adopted by Mer­cy Corps on the basis of the latest research and international best practices. He also shed light on the background and objectives of the seminar. He gave a comprehensive briefing on the topic of ‘Burden of TB (Global Vs Pakistan), and Pro­gress of Mercy Corps’.

Abdullah Khan, Secretary of Health, government of Ba­lochistan, emphasised the need for a collective effort from all stakeholders to eradicate TB from Pakistan.

Dr AminUllah, Project Manag­er, Mercy Corps concluded the seminar with the hope to con­tinue collaborating with all key stakeholders to spearhead the fight against TB in Balochistan with the effective use of TPT.

The aim of the seminar was to raise awareness about TPT, and its outcomes as well as benefits and sensitize public health pro­fessionals, key stakeholders, de­cision-makers, and private as well as public sector officials who are actively engaged in the fight against TB.

TB has remained a major pub­lic health concern around the world. Globally, it is estimated that 1.6 million people lost their lives and 10.6 million fell ill from TB in 2021. It is the second-leading in­fectious killer after COVID-19 and has been declared a national emer­gency in Pakistan since 2001.

TB preventive treatment (TPT), a treatment offered to individuals who are considered to be at risk of developing the disease in order to reduce that risk, is one of the key interventions recommended by the WHO to achieve the end TB strategy targets, as upheld by the UN high-level meeting on TB in September 2018.