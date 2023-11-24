Friday, November 24, 2023
SFA imposes fine on New York Coffee House for violating rules

STAFF REPORT
November 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on New York Coffee House for violation of relevant rules.  A SFA team, after receiving several complaints against the coffee house, carried out an action in Sindhi Muslim Society under the supervision of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, said a statement issued here.  During the inspection, the SFA team found several expired edible items from the coffee house, on which a fine of Rs100,000 was imposed on the management of the coffee house.  Agha Fakhar Hussain, speaking at the occasion, said that Sindh Food Authority was indiscriminately taking action against those who sell substandard food items in violation of relevant rules and regulations.a

