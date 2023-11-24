SHC warns to summon PM in missing persons case

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday warned to summon the prime minister in the missing persons case.

A division bench of the high court comprised of Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Amjad Sehto heard the case of enforced disappearances.

“If the police and administration have nothing in hand, then we will summon the prime minister,” Justice Phulpoto said.

“We are hearing the cases of missing persons for 10-10 years, but no progress made,” the bench observed. “The JITs and Task Force sessions were failed to bring any result,” the court said in its observation.

“We are hearing 10 to 15 missing persons cases daily for last 10 years,” Justice Amjad Sehto said. “Several issues would have tackled if this time would have given to other cases,” Justice Sehto remarked.

“Produce missing persons, or the court will take any step,” Justice Phulpoto warned.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until January 15.