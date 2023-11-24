Spreading Indian global terror network to US, Canada alarming: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick has expressed alarm over the fast-spreading tentacles of the Indian Global Terrorist Network after the US thwarted a plot to kill Sikh separatists on American soil, saying that the Indian genocide mongers and death squads became a threat to the world peace. Mushaal, who was also the wife of Kashmir’s Revolutionary Liberation Leader Yasin Malik, pressed that the global community must apply pressure tactics on the supremacist Hindutva regime to stop the butchery and genocide of Indian minorities, said a press release.