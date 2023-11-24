Stock market gains 701 more points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 701.08 points, a positive change of 1.20 percent, closing at 58,899.84 points against 58,198.76 points the previous trading day. A total of 669,250,446 shares valuing Rs 25.232 billion were traded during the day as compared to 596,217,827 shares valuing Rs22.054 billion the last day. Some 393 companies transacted their shares in stock market; 227 of them recorded gains and 140 sustained losses, whereas share prices of 26 remained unchanged.