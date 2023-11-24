Strong PM's XI squad named to face Pakistan

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Cricket Australia’s National Selection Panel (NSP) have named the men’s squad for the Prime Minister’s XI match against Pakistan in Canberra.



South Australian batter Nathan McSweeney will captain a strong squad which features six players with experience at Test level.



Cameron Bancroft (505 runs), Beau Webster (487) and McSweeney (456) are the current leading Marsh Sheffield Shield run scorers, while Queensland quicks Mark Steketee and Michael Neser combined for 78 wickets last season.



Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Todd Murphy, Jimmy Peirson and Matthew Renshaw all featured in Australia’s Test squad during the recent Ashes campaign in England.



Thilan Samaraweera has been named Head Coach of the side after previously working with Australia A and Australia’s male underage pathway squads.



The playing squad will be supported throughout the match by local ACT Premier cricketers who will have the opportunity to train alongside and learn from the best domestic talent in Australia.



The four-day fixture against Pakistan begins on Wednesday, 6 December at Manuka Oval.



Prime Minister’s XI squad:

Nathan McSweeney (c) (SA - Glenelg Cricket Club)

Cameron Bancroft (WA - Willetton Premier Cricket Club)

Cameron Green (WA - Subiaco Floreat Cricket Club)

Marcus Harris (VIC - St Kilda Cricket Club)

Nathan McAndrew (SA - Woodville District Cricket Club)

Todd Murphy (VIC - St Kilda Cricket Club)

Michael Neser (QLD - Gold Coast District Cricket Club)

Jimmy Peirson (QLD - Redlands Cricket Club)

Matthew Renshaw (QLD - Toombul District Cricket Club)

Mark Steketee (QLD - Valley District Cricket Club)

Beau Webster (TAS - Kingborough District Cricket Club)



Quotes attributable to Prime Minister Albanese:



“The Prime Minister’s XI has a rich history within Australian Cricket, and I am delighted to confirm the squad to face Pakistan next month.



“George Bailey, Tony Dodemaide and I have selected an experienced squad of players who are on the cusp of Test selection.



“I want to congratulate Nathan McSweeney on the honour of being named as captain. I know he’ll lead the side expertly and within the traditions and spirit of this great fixture.



“I’d also like to congratulate Pat Cummins and his world champion team on their World Cup victory.



“Their run to the final and amazing performance to beat India on Sunday night captivated the nation.



“Of course – Captain Pat and his team’s heroics continue what has been an incredibly successful year for both the Australian men's and women's teams.

