TechWar Realities

Chairman Mushahid Hussain Syed’s recent apprehensions regarding the weaponization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) underscore the pressing need to address emerging security challenges in this technological era. In a world where modern technologies reshape the contours of conflict and security, advancements in cyber, AI, and autonomy are guiding the transformation. Syed aptly underscores the weaponization of AI, emphasising that it is no longer a theoretical concept but a tangible reality.

The integration of AI and autonomy introduces complexities that demand meticulous attention in Pakistan’s military planning and decision-making processes. As highlighted by Senator Syed, the ongoing conflicts, such as those in Gaza, illustrate the pivotal role of AI in modern warfare. The utilisation of land, sea, and aerial drones, swarm drones, missile systems, anti-ballistic missile systems, and killer robots defines the existing security environment. Pakistan, as a global south country, has a consistent pattern of dealing with emerging technologies transparently, particularly for defensive purposes. However, the interconnectedness of AI and autonomy poses challenges in decision-making processes, strategic planning, and the ethical deployment of military capabilities.

Syed’s call for Pakistan to establish an inter-services cyber command under the joint services headquarters is apt, considering the evolving challenges posed by AI and autonomous capabilities. The interconnectedness between AI and autonomy significantly impacts strategic stability, introducing complexities that require a dedicated cyber command to navigate. Transparent arms control regimes, as noted by UNIDIR’s senior researcher Dongyoun Cho, can play a crucial role in maintaining strategic stability amid the transformative impact of AI.

While highlighting Pakistan’s development and acquisition of emerging technologies, Syed emphasises the need for transparency in technology use. Establishing an inter-services cyber command would not only address evolving challenges but also facilitate a coordinated response to the changing geopolitical landscape. The workshop hosted by the Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS) in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) further emphasises the profound impact of AI and related technologies on military strategies, global security policies, and ethical frameworks.

As the paradigm of contemporary conflict and defence shifts, addressing the ethical aspects of emerging technologies becomes crucial for global security and stability. The workshop serves as a platform for experts to delve into the challenges posed by AI and cyberspace, emphasising the need for a comprehensive response to the evolving landscape of international security.