Thai authors poised for breakthrough, Hollywood boost

BANGKOK -With a spate of critically lauded novels -- one of them picked up by Netflix -- a new wave of young Thai authors looks poised to break through on the world stage. Thailand boasts a rich literary tradition, with the 1920s seen as a golden age when writers tackled entrenched social issues, but while modern Thai authors have kept up that legacy, they have struggled to make a splash abroad. That could be about to change. Pim Wangtechawat’s debut novel “The Moon Represents My Heart”, released in June, has catapulted her into the small but growing group of Thai authors published internationally -- catching the eye of Hollywood star Gemma Chan and Netflix in the process. And earlier this year, “Welcome Me to the Kingdom” by Mai Nardone was recognised as a New York Times editor’s choice, while Pitchaya Sudbanthad’s swirling 2019 novel “Bangkok Wakes to Rain” has won rave reviews. Many authors dream of a big-name screen adaptation, and Pim was no different. “When my agent said that someone read your book, and it was Gemma, I screamed,” Pim told AFP in a cafe in Bangkok, recalling the moment she learned her novel had been optioned. The English-language sections of Bangkok bookshops sometimes feel dominated by sleazy crime thrillers playing on the Thai capital’s reputation for seediness and vice. Keen to escape those stereotypes, Pim centred her novel on a timetravelling Chinese family in London and Hong Kong. “Crazy Rich Asians” star Chan hailed it as a “beautiful exploration of family, love and loss across the generations”, but writing it was a nerve-wracking experience for Pim. “I was very scared at one point because I was like, ‘Oh, am I Chinese enough to write this?’” she said. “And then I think that white authors don’t have to question, ‘Am I white enough to write this book?’” Growing up in Bangkok, Pim -- who has the Elvish word for “hope” and Aslan from C.S. Lewis’s Narnia books tattooed on her arms -- started off reading European works translated into Thai, before later reading them in the original.