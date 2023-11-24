The Role of Youth in Combating Global Hunger

It stands as a stark contrast that approximately 690 million peo­ple globally suffer from hunger in a society full of innovation and tech­nical breakthroughs. This global crisis is not merely a statistic; it is a stark reminder of the deep-rooted inequalities that plague our societ­ies. A multifaceted strategy is need­ed to combat hunger, but youth’s enormous potential as change agents is one important component that is too frequently overlooked.

With their huge generation, youth has a special role to play in ending world hunger. Their energy, creativ­ity, and adaptability make them a powerful force for transformative ac­tion. These people have the power to influence tomorrow’s food systems since they are not only the planet’s future heirs but also today’s creative thinkers and problem solvers.

Harnessing the Power of Youth Leadership: In order to address world hunger in a sustainable man­ner, youth leadership is crucial. Young individuals can question preexisting paradigms and suggest novel ideas since they have a new viewpoint and are frequently less constrained by old mindsets. They are effective communicators and change agents because of their ca­pacity to connect with their col­leagues and communities.

There are several instances that show how youth leadership may be revolutionary in the fight against hunger. Kenya’s youth-led “Aki­li Trust” has created a smartphone app that links farmers to mar­kets, lowering post-harvest losses and raising farmers’ earnings. The “Youth for Food Security” network in India encourages youth to sup­port laws that support wholesome eating and sustainable agriculture.

Empowering Youth through Educa­tion and Skills Development: Provid­ing youth with access to high-quality education and skill development is essential to enabling them to make meaningful contributions to the bat­tle against hunger. Education gives people the information and abilities they need to support food security policies, encourage understanding of nutrition, and participate in sus­tainable agriculture methods.

Programs that support the growth of agribusinesses and agri­cultural entrepreneurship can en­able young people to generate jobs in the distribution, processing, and production of food. In addition to improving young people’s chances individually, investing in their ed­ucation and skill development also increases community capacity to combat poverty and malnutrition.

Leveraging Technology for Inno­vative Solutions: The use of tech­nology in agriculture and food systems is revolutionizing these sectors, and young people are leading the charge in utilizing this technology to fight hunger. Their technological know-how and pro­ficiency with digital media enable them to create creative solutions that tackle issues faced by govern­ments, communities, and farmers.

Drones are being used by youth-led enterprises in Ghana to gath­er data on soil and crop health, empowering farmers to increase yields and make better decisions. Young entrepreneurs in Tanza­nia have created a mobile network that links farmers directly to con­sumers, cutting out middlemen and boosting their earnings.

Enabling Youth Participation in Policymaking: In order to guaran­tee that young perspectives and priorities are taken into account in choices that impact their lives and livelihoods, meaningful youth par­ticipation in policymaking process­es is necessary. Policies that sup­port food security, nutrition, and sustainable agriculture must in­volve youth in their formulation.

It is essential to establish forums for young people to participate in policy talks, consultations, and de­cision-making procedures. Encour­aging young people to take part in community leadership and local governance can also give them im­portant experience and skills for changing policy.

Conclusion: A Call to Action for a Hunger-Free Future: Youth is active participants and potential changemakers in the fight against global hunger, not just passive on­lookers. Through the utilization of their energy, creativity, and tech­nological know-how, we can expe­dite the trajectory towards a future devoid of hunger.

The time to act is now. In order to enable young people to become cat­alysts for resilient communities and sustainable food systems, we must invest in their education, skill devel­opment, and leadership opportuni­ties. We can unleash the transfor­mative power of youth in the battle against global hunger and pave the way for a more equitable and food-secure society by fostering an en­vironment that encourages youth participation and innovation.

MUHAMMAD SHEIKH,

Lahore.