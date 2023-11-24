Today’s bar is tomorrow’s judiciary: CJ Aamer Farooq

ISLAMABAD-“We have to remain close to books and law, away we’ll go from book and law, more difficult it’ll become for us to provide justice to our litigants according to the law,” said, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Islamabad High Court (IHC) while talking to the fellow IHC judges, district and session court judges, and members of District Bar Council Islamabad.

CJ Aamer Farooq along with Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, and Justice Tariq Jahangiri of IHC inaugrated Admin Office, E-Library, Ladies Bar and Admin Block at recently constructed District Judicial Complex in Islamabad on Thursday evening.

CJ Aamer Farooq while addressing the the lawyers emphasized on importance of computer literacy in the bars. He requested bar association and bar councils to introduce courses for computer literacy for younger lawyers and even the middle aged lawyers to familiarize themselves with computers.

He stressed that computer education is important because Supreme Court, 5 high courts and district courts are going to automation and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is leading it. There will be connectivity among all courts. We’ll have to accept that change to become more efficient since its need of the hour.

CJ also explained significance of Bar Councils and Bar Associations. He said bar council is a regulatory body which should groom and teach ethics to the younger lawyers. Bar associations should also play their role to conduct seminars and counseling of lawyers. If they’ll approach us we’ll come as well to help and teach our lawyers.

Young lawyers need legacy from us. Bar is a nursery, we should groom next generation because today’s bar is tomorrow’s judiciary. They’ll take our place as judges and senior lawyes. He also said, “Justice Azmat Saeed used to say that, judges are lawyers on deputation as judges, after their tenure they return back to their bars.”

CJ Aamer Farooq also congratulated the lawyers on new building and gave credit for new facility to now Supreme Court Justice, Athar Minallah for getting new building for District Judicial Complex when he was Chief Justice of IHC. He said our goal should be delivering justice to litigants not the new buildings. He also said Islamabad bar is one of the fastest growing bar in Pakistan with over 2000 enrollments every year.

Senior Judge, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani while addressing the lawyers said, “Sometimes it becomes tough for judges and lawyers to work 6 days a week. There’s no time remain for the family. We are deliberating on 5 days work week for courts as well.” He further added, “There are 20 years case delays in courts, judges and lawyers both are responsible for those delays, we’ll have to work together for the litigants.”

Justice Moshin Akhtar Kiyani stressed that litigants are the real stakeholders. You are not here to enjoy the new building. Your job is to plead and our job is to decide. We as a country are facing worst economic situation but we got the best facility from taxpayers money. You all have to protect this facility and respect the judges here. Complaints are normal practice and we receive many from lawyers and judges. You’ll have to show from your character that you respect ordinary person, judges and your institution.

Justice Kiyani also advised the bat that justice can’t be done outside the system and it can’t happen outside the system. We all have to remain within the law and system to provide justice.

Bars can also tell us where we judges are going wrong. We are also answerable to citizens.

Chaudhry Qaiser Imam, President, Islamabad Bar Association, while addressing the gathering said that Chief Justice and all the the judges including district judiciary have done all the achievements together. We’ll also have to work together in the future.

He also told the chief justice that 20,000 litigants visit district judicial complex everyday. The plot next to the complex is designated for parking of the complex. If the judiciary can request Capital Development Authority (CDA) to allot that plot to lawyers for setting up their chambers it can help the lawyers and litigants as well.

Chief Justice during his address replied on the request of president of bar that my judges and I are always available for you, we’ll do what we can do regarding waiting area. Ask your secretary to write letter to the CDA and we’ll faclitiate as much as we can within law, we’re part of legal fraternity.