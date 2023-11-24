UN WFP official visits P&D Dept

PESHAWAR - The newly appointed Country Director of the UN World Food Programme, Coco Ushiyama, along with other representatives, paid a visit to the Planning and Development Department. The delegation was warmly welcomed by Muhammad Ali Asghar, Chief Economist of the P&D.
Discussions during the visit primarily focused on potential areas of future cooperation, with a particular emphasis on mitigation and adaptation strategies in the context of climate change.
The Chief Economist highlighted the department’s commitment to addressing climate change issues, referencing the establishment of a dedicated climate change cell within the Planning and Development Department.