UN WFP official visits P&D Dept

PESHAWAR - The newly appointed Coun­try Director of the UN World Food Programme, Coco Ushiyama, along with other representa­tives, paid a visit to the Planning and Develop­ment Department. The delegation was warm­ly welcomed by Muham­mad Ali Asghar, Chief Economist of the P&D.

Discussions during the visit primarily focused on potential areas of future cooperation, with a par­ticular emphasis on mit­igation and adaptation strategies in the context of climate change.

The Chief Economist highlighted the depart­ment’s commitment to addressing climate change issues, referenc­ing the establishment of a dedicated climate change cell within the Planning and Development De­partment.