Friday, November 24, 2023
Uni Software, Netsol, Digital, AMT in PSC Cricket League semis 

STAFF REPORT
November 24, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Uni Software, Netsol, Digital Service, and AMT secured their spots in the semifinals of the 7th Premier Super Corporate Cricket League. At Race Course Ground, Netsol defeated Descon with an im­pressive 8-wicket margin. De­spite Descon’s commendable score of 159 runs in 20 overs, Netsol reached the target in the 17th over, losing only 2 wickets. At the same venue, AMT recorded a resounding 104-run victory against PTV. AMT set a formidable target of 240 runs in 20 overs, and PTV could only manage pal­try 136 in 14 overs. At Valen­cia Cricket Ground, Uni Soft­ware outplayed Civil Aviation to book a semifinal berth. At the same venue, Digital Ser­vice beat CBS team. Digital Service scored 109 runs in 17 overs, and in reply, CBS team could only muster 50 runs in 10 overs. 

STAFF REPORT

Sports

