Waheed Murad remembered

ISLAMABAD - The 40th death anniversary of Lollywood “Chocolatey Hero”‚ producer and scriptwriter Waheed Murad was observed on Thursday across the country and abroad as his fan lovers from all walks of a life remembered their hero whose work continues to be a favourite for them. Waheed Murad was a legendary actor who won wide acclaim all over the world. Known as a chocolate hero, Waheed performed in hundreds of movies, most of them were considered blockbuster movies of that time. Murad was born on October 2, 1938, in Sialkot, before migrating to Karachi to complete his studies, electronic channels reported. He commenced his film career as a producer by joining the company established by his father, Nisar Murad. His first production was titled Insaan Badalta Hai, made in 1961. In 1966, he acted in Armaan under his production which was directed by Pervaiz Malik. Armaan broke all the box office records at that time and completed 75 weeks in theatres. The film was a romantic and melodious love story. The songs like Koko Korina, Akele na Jana, Betaab ho udhar tum and Zindagi apni thi ab tak sung by singer Ahmed Rushdi. He received two Nigar awards for the categories best producer and best actor for the film Armaan. During the same year, he starred in another film Jaag Utha Insaan with co-star Zeba. In 1967, he appeared as leading actor in films like Devar Bhabi, Doraha, Insaaniyat and Maan Baap. The story of Devar Bhabi is based on Indo-Pak’s unjust social thoughts and norms. In Insaaniyat he played a role of a dedicated doctor. Waheed Murad delivered a smashing performance as an ‘action’ hero in more than ‘once’ in an enduring career.