Why doesn’t PML-N condemn Israel, asks the JI leader   

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) are two sides of the same coin when it comes to devise policies against Karachi and Karachiites.

The JI Karachi chief expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Thursday. He was flanked by JI leaders Osama bin Razi, Munim Zaffar, Raja Arif Sultan, Saifuddin Advocate, Zahid Askari and others. On the occasion, he announced to take out the Gaza Bike Rally on November 26 from the mausoleum of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Teen Talwar Chowrangi in Karachi.

Talking about the political scenario in the country and particularly the mega city, he said that the MQM and the PPP have been ruining Karachi for the past three and half decades. He further said that the recent alliance between the MQM and PML-N was also against Karachi and Karachiites.

He asked those in the corridors of powers and believe in the politics of manipulation to have some mercy on Karachiites and let democracy prevail in the country. Don’t impose anyone on Karachiites, let the people decide for themselves and ensure crystal clear fair elections, he added. He said that Karachiites have already rejected the facilitators of the K-Electric and other mafias. He further said that the JI emerged as the single largest party with a significant majority of popular votes in the last elections. The JI leader expressed his grave concerns over general elections in the presence of political governors. He said that unfortunately the PPP and the PML-N have silently supported Israel instead of any activism for the people of Palestine.