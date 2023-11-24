Woman murdered, 3 injured in armed clash in Chontra

Rawalpindi-A 45-year-old woman was killed and three others men were wounded in an exchange of fire between two rival groups over old enmity at Sangral village in Chontra on Thursday, informed sources.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Raja Bazaar for autopsy and medical treatment, they said. Chontra police, following orders of SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, began investigation after receiving complaints from both parties.

According to sources, a litigation was continuing between Muhammad Ayub group and Ms Amna group over murder of Chaudhry Jibran Sadiq (husband of Ms Amna), who was shot dead by Muhammad Ayub and his accomplices over land dispute. On the day of incident, a verbal clashed occured between two parties who later attacked each other with weapons, claiming live of Sajeela Bibi and leaving three others Shahban, Bisharat and Imran maimed critically.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area besides shifting body of woman and injured men to DHQ for medical treatment and autopsy. Forensic experts also collected evidence from crime scene while the investigators of HIU of PS Chontra recorded statements of eyewitnesses.

Ms Amna Jibran, while talking to The Nation, said that Muhammad Ayub had murdered her husband Chaudhry Jibran Sadiq along with his accomplices and is in jail. She said that his accomplices including Imran and Bisharat abused her family members and then attacked them with sophisticated weapons while killing a woman and injuring another man namely Shahban. She alleged Imran and Bisharat shot and injured themselves in order to implicate her family members in a bogus case.

A police spokesman Inspector Sajjad ul Hassan told that CPO had ordered the SP to arrest the culprits involved in killing woman. He said the city police chief also ordered an inquiry into incident to sort the matter on merit.